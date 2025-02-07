Newcastle and Chelsea lining up summer move for Bournemouth star

Newcastle United are reportedly showing an interest in signing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports of the interest from the Magpies in signing the centre-back, if they can secure Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea have also been strongly linked with a move for the talented Dutch centre-back in recent weeks.

Romano reports that Dean Huijsen has a release clause in his contract that will be active in the summer, boosting the chances that he could leave Bournemouth after just one season.

Bournemouth have impressed in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 28 goals so far.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Italian giants Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.