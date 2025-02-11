Real Madrid join Man Utd, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea in race for Bournemouth star

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer.

Spanish outlet AS reports that the Spanish giants are ready to ‘fight’ to sign the 19-year-old in the summer, but face strong competition.

Manchester United was mentioned earlier this week to be tracking the talented Spanish defender, with a potential summer move in mind.

United are looking to add to their options at the centre-back position as Ruben Amorim uses three centre-back’s in his system at Old Trafford.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea have also been reported to be making checks on the former Juventus defender.

Dean Huijsen has a release clause in his contract that will be active in the summer, boosting the chances that he could leave Bournemouth after just one season.

Bournemouth have impressed in the Premier League this season and have conceded only 28 goals so far.

Huijsen joined Bournemouth from Italian giants Juventus in a £12.6 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.