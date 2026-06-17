Derby and QPR in free transfer battle for former Coventry midfielder

Derby County and QPR are battling to sign former Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen on a free transfer this summer.

Football League World reports that both Championship clubs are chasing the 31-year-old after his exit from Coventry, who decided not to offer fresh terms following promotion to the Premier League. Allen is now assessing his options as interest grows in a cost-effective deal.

The experienced midfielder made 200 appearances for Coventry and was part of the squad that secured a long-awaited top-flight return. However, his role became limited last season, with only four Championship starts and 572 league minutes.

Derby are still looking for midfield depth under John Eustace, despite moving for Bobby Clark, while QPR may need reinforcements if Sam Field’s future remains uncertain.

Allen offers Championship know-how, work rate and dressing-room experience, making him an attractive free-agent option.

For Derby and QPR, this could be a smart £0 move with very little downside.