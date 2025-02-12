Derby County, Hull City and Reading target Doncaster Rovers star

Derby County, Pride Park Stadium
Derby County, Pride Park Stadium. Photo by Shutterstock.

Derby County, Hull City and Reading are reportedly among the clubs being linked with a move for Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

Football League World reports that the three clubs are planning a free transfer move for Joseph Olowu this summer.

Olowu has made over 130 appearances for Doncaster since joining the club back in 2021 and is playing a key role for the League Two side.

The 25-year-old’s current contract with Doncaster is set to expire at the end of the season and he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer.

Olowu started his career at Arsenal and spent time on loan at Cork City and Wealdstone before joining Doncaster.

