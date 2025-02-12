Derby County, Hull City and Reading target Doncaster Rovers star

Derby County, Hull City and Reading are reportedly among the clubs being linked with a move for Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

Football League World reports that the three clubs are planning a free transfer move for Joseph Olowu this summer.

Olowu has made over 130 appearances for Doncaster since joining the club back in 2021 and is playing a key role for the League Two side.

The 25-year-old’s current contract with Doncaster is set to expire at the end of the season and he will be able to leave the club on a free transfer.

Olowu started his career at Arsenal and spent time on loan at Cork City and Wealdstone before joining Doncaster.