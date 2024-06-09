England star set to become the highest-paid British player in history

Phil Foden is poised to sign a groundbreaking new contract with Manchester City, making him the highest-paid British footballer in history.

The Sun reports that the new deal, expected to be finalized post-Euros, will nearly double his current salary, elevating his weekly earnings to around £375,000.

Manchester City star Phil Foden. Photo by Shutterstock.

Phil Foden, who currently earns £200,000 per week with bonuses, has three years left on his existing contract. Despite this, Manchester City are eager to secure their star midfielder for the long term and ward off interest from clubs like Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has had an exceptional season, playing a pivotal role in City’s fourth consecutive Premier League title win and earning the Premier League and FWA Player of the Year awards.

Sources from the Etihad Stadium have told The Sun that negotiations for Foden’s new contract, which will extend until his 30th birthday, are set to commence before the upcoming season.