Euro 2024 prediction: Sutton expects ‘cagey game’ between Romania and Ukraine

BBC pundit Chris Sutton expects a tightly contested Euro 2024 match between Romania and Ukraine.

Romania’s strong qualifying campaign, where they topped their group and conceded just five goals in 10 games, suggests they will keep things tight. Both teams are likely eyeing second place in the group behind Belgium.

“Romania had a good qualifying campaign and topped their group without losing, and only conceded five goals in 10 games. They are probably going to keep things tight here too,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“Along with Slovakia, both of these teams are probably eyeing second place in the group behind Belgium.

“It is likely to be a very cagey game all round and it has got a draw written all over it.”