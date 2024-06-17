Euro 2024 prediction: Sutton expects tight match between Austria and France

BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts a tight match between Austria and France for Euro 2024.

While acknowledging Austria’s strong performance under Ralf Rangnick, Sutton believes Didier Deschamps’ France side will ultimately prevail due to their knack for winning.

For those betting on football, Sutton’s prediction is a 1-2 victory for France, with football odds of around 7.60, reflecting his confidence in their consistent tournament success.

“I pick France to win every tournament – it’s boring, I know, but they are usually favourites for a reason,” BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.

“I stayed in the same hotel as France boss Didier Deschamps when we joined Chelsea at the same time in 1999 and I taught him everything he knows. He’s gone on to win the World Cup as a manager and I think you have to put a lot of that down to me.

“A few people fancy Austria to have a good run at these Euros under Ralf Rangnick, who has done a brilliant job after being laughed out of Old Trafford.

“They will have to get out of this group first, and even if they play well against France, we know Deschamps’ side always find a way to win – well, most of the time, anyway. They are talented and they just do enough, which is a marvellous habit to have.”