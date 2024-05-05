Everton ahead of Newcastle and Crystal Palace in race for midfielder

Everton are reportedly setting the pace in the pursuit of Freiburg’s promising midfielder Merlin Rohl, eyeing him as a potential replacement for Amadou Onana.

As they prepare to cash in on Onana with a potential £50 million sale abroad, the Toffees have identified Merlin Rohl, known for his physical presence and rising talent in the Bundesliga and international youth levels.

The 21-year-old, who has emerged from Germany’s lower leagues to become a key figure for both his club and the Under-21 national team, could be a cost-effective addition at around £12 million, in the 2024 summer transfer window.

With Newcastle and Crystal Palace also interested, Everton‘s proactive scouting could give them an edge, according to The Sun.

Additionally, Everton might also look to refresh their squad further, with winger Dwight McNeil attracting attention following a strong season.