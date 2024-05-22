Everton want £80m for Newcastle, Man Utd and Spurs target

Everton have set an £80 million price tag on highly-rated defender Jarrad Branthwaite amid strong interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham.

This marks a significant increase from the previously speculated £55 million, according to i Sport.

Jarrad Branthwaite‘s impressive performances and recent England call-up have bolstered his market value ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

Despite Everton’s financial challenges, club insiders insist there won’t be a fire sale of their prized assets. Everton’s financial difficulties necessitate player sales this summer, making Branthwaite a key target.

Newcastle’s interest has cooled as they pursue free agents Lloyd Kelly and Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, Manchester United, under new ownership by Ineos, may still challenge Everton’s resolve with a substantial offer. Tottenham remains keen on the young defender as well.

Branthwaite, under contract until 2027, is seen as a valuable asset for Everton, who seek to secure a fee similar to the £80 million Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire in 2019.