Evra claims the Glazers brought Pogba back to Man Utd to ‘humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson’

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra believes the Glazers brought back Paul Pogba to the club to humiliate legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pogba’s return to Manchester United excited most fans of the club, but Evra had urged his fellow countryman to join Spanish giants Real Madrid instead.

Patrice Evra was not convinced that the United owners, the Glazers, were signing Paul Pogba for the right reasons.

Evra shared his surprising view of Pogba’s return to Manchester United when he visited what some regard as one of the best football podcasts this week.

Evra said on the Stick to Football podcast: “Manchester United brought Paul Pogba back because they wanted to humiliate Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I told Paul to not go back because he wanted Real Madrid and Madrid wanted him, but Florentino Pérez didn’t want to pay the money.

“His agent called United, and he signed with him without telling me. The club was happy because they were selling shirts, you know the kids love Pogba – it was more commercial than anything on the pitch.”