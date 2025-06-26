Exclusive: Al-Hilal plotting £55m bid for Man Utd star

Saudi Pro League giants Al‑Hilal are considering making a move to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

Ontheminute.com understands that Al-Hilal could make a bid of around £55 million to sign Diallo in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Riyadh club, Asia’s most decorated side, are keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Amad Diallo has emerged as a key figure under United’s new coach Ruben Amorim, impressing with goals and creativity. Despite having signed a long‑term contract until 2030, speculation is mounting.

Other European clubs have also shown interest. Ligue 1 sides and rival Premier League teams are monitoring the Ivory Coast international.

Al‑Hilal’s pursuit follows similar big‑money forays into the European market, with signings such as Joao Cancelo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Aleksandar Mitrovic.