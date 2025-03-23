Exclusive: Aston Villa and Brighton join race for Spanish prodigy

Aston Villa and Brighton are the latest clubs to show an interest in Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that both clubs are tracking the 19-year-old winger, who has been making waves in La Liga this season.

Real Betis prodigy Jesus Rodriguez. Photo by Shutterstock.

Jesus Rodriguez has a £42 million release clause in his contract at Real Betis, but both Villa and Brighton are hopeful that they can convince the Spanish club to sell for less.

The youngster has impressed for Real Betis this season, despite featuring in only just over 10 matches in La Liga.

Reports in the Daily Mail have previously reported that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the Betis prodigy as well.