Exclusive: Aston Villa and Liverpool ponder swoop for Man Utd and West Ham target

Aston Villa and Liverpool are considering making moves for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa and Liverpool are keeping an close eye on the German midfielder following talks that he is unhappy at the Bundesliga side.

Leon Goretzka has fallen down the pecking order in the Bayern Munich midfield and would be interested in a chance to play in the Premier League.

Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. Photo by Shutterstock.

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl admitted last month that Goretzka was ‘upset’ at the club.

“We communicated very clearly from the start,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said

“Leon knew that we were relying on Pavlo [Aleksandar Pavlovic], and that we would bring in with Palhinha and that Josh [Kimmich] would play more in the centre again.”

He added: “We’ve also said that when Leon is there and ready to face the situation, he’ll be treated completely normally.

“Leon’s a great guy. I like him a lot, even though he’s obviously upset at the moment. I understand that too. But that’s part of life in football.”

The 29-year-old’s contract at Bayern Munich is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

Manchester United and West Ham have previously been reported to be long-term admirers of the highly-rated midfielder.