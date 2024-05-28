Exclusive: Aston Villa and Man Utd keeping tabs on Spurs target

Aston Villa and Manchester United have joined the race to sign Middlesbrough’s highly-rated defender Rav van den Berg.

The 19-year-old, who joined Boro from PEC Zwolle last season, had an impressive debut campaign, earning the club’s Player of the Year award.

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Van den Berg, and Ontheminute.com understands that now Aston Villa and Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the Dutch Under-21 star.

Van den Berg had also attracted attention from AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund prior to joining Middlesbrough.

Although Boro are reluctant to sell, they may be forced to consider sizeable offers in the 2024 summer transfer window, similar to when they sold Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa in January.

With interest from multiple Premier League clubs, including Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Everton, and West Ham United, Van den Berg’s future remains uncertain.