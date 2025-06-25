Exclusive: Aston Villa and Man Utd monitor Danish wonderkid

Aston Villa and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Danish talent Mikkel Bro Hansen.

The 16-year-old striker, who plays for Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, is quickly emerging as one of Scandinavia’s most exciting prospects.

Mikkel Bro Hansen has enjoyed a standout season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the Norwegian Cup, in addition to three goals for Denmark’s U16 national team.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, and Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the youngster’s situation.

Bodo/Glimt reportedly prefer to see the youngster break into their senior squad before sanctioning a move.

However, with both Villa and United tracking his progress closely, a transfer could be on the horizon as competition for his signature heats up across Europe.

Reports from Spain have suggested that Barcelona have shown an interest in the youngster as well.