Exclusive: Aston Villa and Man Utd track Real Betis teenager

Aston Villa and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Real Betis teenager Dani Perez, who has become a hot prospect in European football.

The 17-year-old forward has attracted interest from several top clubs ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window, including Inter Milan, Roma, and Udinese.

Dani Perez has impressed with his performances in Betis’ youth ranks, showcasing his potential as a future star. Ontheminute.com understand that this has led to increased attention from Premier League giants Villa and United, who are eager to strengthen their youth squads.

Inter, Roma, and Udinese are also monitoring the young talent, making the competition for Perez’s signature fierce. Despite his age, Perez’s skill and potential have made him one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe.

As these clubs continue to scout him, Perez’s future looks bright, with a move to one of Europe’s elite teams likely on the horizon. The next few months will be crucial in determining where this promising talent will continue his development.