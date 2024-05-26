Exclusive: Aston Villa and Newcastle join Man Utd in showing interest in Wolves wonderkid

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have joined Manchester United in expressing strong interest in Wolves’ highly-rated right-back, Wesley Okoduwa.

The 16-year-old talent has already made a mark by representing England at the U16 level and has been included in the matchday squad for Wolves in the Premier League.

Wesley Okoduwa‘s impressive performances have caught the attention of top Premier League clubs, with United rumored to be close to securing his signature.

However, Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa and Newcastle are now in the mix, the competition for the young defender’s services has intensified.

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, all three clubs will be vying to secure the promising youngster and bolster their defensive options for the future.