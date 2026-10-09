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Home Brazil EXCLUSIVE: Atletico Madrid join Leverkusen, Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in...

EXCLUSIVE: Atletico Madrid join Leverkusen, Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in race for Brazilian youngster

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arthur Dias could be offered a route to La Liga after Atletico Madrid added the Athletico Paranaense defender to their growing list of future targets.

The Spanish club are assessing a player whose rise in Brazil has been swift and substantial.

Ontheminute.com understands Atletico are now tracking the 19-year-old alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The six-club pursuit could intensify before the winter window.

Rather than arriving as an academy project, Dias has already spent two seasons in Athletico’s senior set-up. He is nearing 50 first-team appearances and has earned a maiden call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

The left-footer’s ability to play from the outside of a central pairing will interest teams wanting a more progressive defender. Atletico’s status could also give Dias a compelling European alternative.

Athletico hold a deal until 2028 and are weighing a new contract, leaving them well placed to demand a significant fee if bidding develops.

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