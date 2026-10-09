EXCLUSIVE: Atletico Madrid join Leverkusen, Spurs, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford in race for Brazilian youngster

Arthur Dias could be offered a route to La Liga after Atletico Madrid added the Athletico Paranaense defender to their growing list of future targets.

The Spanish club are assessing a player whose rise in Brazil has been swift and substantial.

Ontheminute.com understands Atletico are now tracking the 19-year-old alongside Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford. The six-club pursuit could intensify before the winter window.

Rather than arriving as an academy project, Dias has already spent two seasons in Athletico’s senior set-up. He is nearing 50 first-team appearances and has earned a maiden call-up to Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

The left-footer’s ability to play from the outside of a central pairing will interest teams wanting a more progressive defender. Atletico’s status could also give Dias a compelling European alternative.

Athletico hold a deal until 2028 and are weighing a new contract, leaving them well placed to demand a significant fee if bidding develops.