Exclusive: Bournemouth join Chelsea, Spurs, Aston Villa and Brighton in race for Middlesbrough wonderkids

Bournemouth are the latest club to show a interest in signing Middlesbrough teenage duo Bailey and Anton Palmer.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth are hopeful of securing the signing of the youngsters ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The 16-year-old twins have both been named in England U17 squads and the midfielders are being watched by several Premier League clubs.

Reports earlier this month suggested that Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton were keen on signing the two youngsters as well.

Anton Palmer has already made four appearances for the England U17 team.

Bailey Palmer have even featured on the bench for Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough first team this season.