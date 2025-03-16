Exclusive: Bournemouth join race for Greek defender

Bournemouth have entered the race to sign Wolfsburg’s highly-rated defender Konstantinos Koulierakis.

The 21-year-old Greek talent has previously also attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

Ontheminute.com understands the Cherries are keen to strengthen their defense ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bournemouth are expected to face a challenge to keep centre-back Dean Huijsen at the club this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Chelsea interested in the Dutchman.

Ontheminute.com understands that Bournemouth sees Konstantinos Koulierakis as a potential replacement, should they decide to cash in on Huijsen this summer.

However, they face stiff competition, with European giants AC Milan and Real Madrid also scouting the young center-back.

Wolfsburg are expected to demand a fee in the region of €40-€50 million for Koulierakis, who only joined from PAOK Saloniki last summer.

With multiple clubs monitoring his progress, Bournemouth will have to move quickly if they want to secure his signature.