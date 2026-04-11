Exclusive: Brentford enter race for France Under-21 star as Premier League interest builds

Brentford have now emerged as another club keeping tabs on Matthis Abline, with the Nantes forward attracting growing attention ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Sunderland have already been linked with the France Under-21 international, and Ontheminute.com understands that the interest from Brentford would add further competition for a player increasingly seen as one to watch.

There has been reports on the interest from Sunderland and Newcastle in Abline, while fresh signs suggest the race for his signature may be widening.

Brentford’s smart record in the market makes them a notable name in the mix, especially as clubs search for mobile attackers with room to develop.

Abline’s versatility remains a major part of his appeal, with the 23-year-old capable of operating across the front line.

His performances for Nantes have continued to draw notice, and with the summer window approaching, the battle for his future could soon gather real momentum.