Exclusive: Brighton and Liverpool join Arsenal, Man Utd and Aston Villa in race for Porto wonderkid

Brighton and Liverpool are the latest clubs to show an interest in signing Porto wonderkid Rodrigo Mora.

Ontheminute.com understands that Brighton and Liverpool are closely monitoring the 17-year-old, who have impressed for the Portuguese side recently.

Both clubs have watched the youngster in action and are considering making a move for the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Aston Villa have previously also been linked with a move for Mora.

Rodrigo Mora has a £50 million release clause in his current contract with Porto, which expires in the summer of 2027.

Mora has impressed scouts from top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, and has also been linked with Real Madrid and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.