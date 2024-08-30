Exclusive: Brighton could face competition from Nottingham Forest for young Dane

Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Nordsjaelland striker Conrad Harder.

Brighton submitted a £17million bid for the 19-year-old striker yesterday with Nordsjaelland expected to accept the bid, according to The Athletic

Ontheminute.com understand that Nottingham Forest are considering launching a similar bid and try to hijack the move.

Conrad Harder is expected to leave the Danish side before the 2024 summer transfer window closes.

The Danish youth international has made six league appearances this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Harder broke into the Nordsjaelland first team in 2023 and have also been linked with Portuguese giants Sporting CP.