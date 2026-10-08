EXCLUSIVE: Brighton join Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in race for Genk youngster

Brighton have joined the Premier League queue for Genk midfielder August De Wannemacker. The Seagulls are searching for high-upside talent before the market accelerates.

Their interest brings a fourth English club into the picture.

Ontheminute.com understands Brighton are now monitoring De Wannemacker alongside Nottingham Forest, Manchester United and Newcastle United. The 17-year-old remains at an early stage of his senior journey, so no immediate move is expected.

Brighton’s recruitment approach makes the link an intriguing one. The club regularly studies players who can be developed patiently, rather than concentrating only on established first-team names.

De Wannemacker has shown the adaptability that appeals to modern scouts. He has played regularly for Jong Genk, while his ability to operate as a No 8 or further forward gives coaches several possible routes for his progress.

Genk retain control through a contract running until 2028. Yet Brighton’s arrival confirms that English interest is building quickly, with further performances likely to intensify the spotlight.