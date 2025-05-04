Exclusive: Burnley join Leeds and Fulham in race for Ipswich star

Burnley have now entered the race to sign Ipswich Town right-back Ben Johnson, adding more competition to Leeds United and Fulham’s pursuit of the defender.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Premier League newcomers are eager to strengthen their backline this summer, and Johnson has emerged as a key target.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Ipswich since arriving from West Ham, making 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Leeds and Fulham have already shown strong interest, but Burnley boss Scott Parker is keen to bring in top-flight experience.

Johnson’s versatility and proven ability at Championship and Premier League level make him an attractive option in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Ipswich handed Ben Johnson a long-term deal until 2028, and they are not under pressure to sell. However, growing interest could test their resolve as the transfer window approaches.