Exclusive: Chelsea join five-club race for Benfica youngster

Chelsea have become the latest European heavyweight to monitor Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old defender is now attracting widespread attention, with Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bayern Munich already tracking his development.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea scouts have recently stepped up their assessment of the Portugal youth international as the club continues its aggressive recruitment of elite young prospects.

Banjaqui has impressed in Liga Portugal 2 and the UEFA Youth League this season, combining speed, technical quality and tactical maturity.

Benfica are keen to secure his long-term future and are pushing for an extended contract with improved terms.

With five major clubs now circling, interest in the teenage full-back is accelerating rapidly. A competitive summer pursuit could be looming for one of Benfica’s most promising academy graduates.