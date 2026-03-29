Exclusive: Chelsea join Premier League rivals in race for Ajax star

Chelsea have now entered the race to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts, setting up a three-way Premier League battle with Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Blues are closely monitoring the Belgian’s progress and could make a move as they continue to target young, high-upside attackers.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea scouts have been impressed by Godts’ performances this season, with his direct style and end product making him a standout option ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United have already opened talks with Ajax, while Newcastle are also tracking the situation closely. Chelsea’s entry into the race could significantly increase competition for the 20-year-old.

With multiple English clubs now circling, Ajax may be forced into a major decision in the coming months.