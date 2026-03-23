Exclusive: Newcastle join Man Utd in race for Ajax winger in transfer twist

Newcastle United are emerging as serious contenders in the race to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts, setting up a potential transfer battle with Manchester United.

The Magpies have been closely monitoring the Belgian’s rapid development and are understood to be considering a move ahead of the summer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle scouts have been tracking Godts in recent months, with the club impressed by his pace, creativity and goal contributions.

Manchester United have already made initial contact with Ajax, but Newcastle’s growing interest could complicate the situation.

Eddie Howe’s side are keen to add more attacking depth and view Godts as a player with significant long-term upside.

With both clubs now circling, Ajax could find themselves in a strong negotiating position.