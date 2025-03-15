Exclusive: Chelsea lead chase for Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa target

Chelsea are leading the race to secure a deal to sign rising star Jorthy Mokio from Dutch giants Ajax.

The 16-year-old Belgian, who has impressed as a versatile defender and midfielder, has already caught the eye of top European clubs.

After making the switch from Gent to Ajax on a free transfer, Mokio’s standout performances have earned him significant attention.

Mokio started the season with Jong Ajax, but was later promoted to the first team, already making several appearances both in the Eredivisie and in Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea are ahead of a number of top clubs across Europe in the race to sign the youngster.

The Blues have been scouting the youngster and have been impressed with that they have seen.

Reports have previously suggested that Leicester, Nottingham and Villa have been tracking his development closely, with all three clubs keen to bring him to the Premier League.

Jorthy Mokio signed a three-year contract with Ajax when he joined the club last summer, keeping him at the Dutch side until the summer of 2027.