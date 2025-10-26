Exclusive: Chelsea monitoring Real Sociedad star ahead of potential summer move

Chelsea are the latest club to express interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, adding to growing Premier League competition for the Croatian international.

Ontheminute.com understands that Chelsea have been closely following Sucic’s progress in La Liga, with the club considering him as a potential addition to their long-term midfield rebuild.

The 23-year-old has impressed this season with his creativity, work rate, and technical ability in Real Sociedad’s possession-based system.

Tottenham, Inter Milan and Aston Villa are also monitoring the former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, who is valued at around €25 million.

Chelsea see Luka Sucic as a smart investment – a player who can contribute immediately while still developing further under Enzo Maresca’s project at Stamford Bridge.

His mix of energy and composure makes him an appealing fit for the Blues’ evolving midfield.