Exclusive: Chelsea ponder summer swoop for £40m Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Brighton target

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Club Brugge youngster Joel Ordonez in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been watching Ordonez several times this season and are considering making a move for the 20-year-old centre-back, who has impressed for Club Brugge this season.

Chelsea are looking to add to their options at the back this summer and have been impressed by what they have seen of Ordonez.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Everton are planning to make a ‘big bid’ to sign the Club Brugge centre-back this summer.

But Chelsea face additional competition, as several other Premier League rivals as interested in the centre-back as well.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have also been strongly linked with a move for Joel Ordonez and have made several checks on the young centre-back.

Ontheminute.com have previously also stated that Nottingham Forest and Brighton have been showing an interest in the young Ecuadorian defender.