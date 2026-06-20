Exclusive: Derby join Preston North End and Blackburn in chase for Everton midfield talent

Derby County have joined the growing race to sign Everton youngster Harrison Armstrong on loan ahead of next season.

Ontheminute.com understands that Derby are now among the clubs keeping close tabs on the highly-rated midfielder, with Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers also monitoring his situation.

Everton are expected to make a decision on Armstrong’s next step later in the summer, but interest from the Championship is already starting to build.

The 19-year-old is viewed as one of the more promising young players at Goodison Park and a temporary move could now be the best route for his development.

Armstrong has already gained senior experience and is regarded as a midfielder with energy, composure and strong technical ability.

Derby are planning carefully for next season and see the loan market as a key area where they can add quality without major spending.

Preston know Armstrong well, while Blackburn remain in the mix, but Derby’s arrival could make this a more competitive battle.