Fulham and Sunderland join Celtic in race for £4.4m Danish star

Fulham and Sunderland have joined Celtic in the battle to sign Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Jakob Breum this summer.

Football Insider reports that Celtic are continuing to keep tabs on the 22-year-old, but now face Premier League competition from Fulham and Sunderland.

Breum is entering the final year of his contract in the Netherlands and has reportedly been valued at around £4.4million.

That price could make him one of the more intriguing value deals of the window. The Danish midfielder scored six goals and provided six assists in 28 Eredivisie appearances last season, after previously hitting double figures from midfield in 2024-25.

Celtic have followed Breum for some time and are understood to view him as a possible option if changes are needed in their midfield. However, Fulham and Sunderland could offer the pull of Premier League football.

Go Ahead Eagles now face a key decision, with this summer potentially their best chance to cash in.

Stay updated with every twist in our Premier League Transfers Summer 2026 coverage.