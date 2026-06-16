Manchester United ponder shock move for Fulham midfield powerhouse

Manchester United are running the rule over Fulham midfielder Sander Berge as they continue to assess options for their summer midfield rebuild.

The Athletic reports in an exclusive that the Norway international is another name under consideration at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

United also looked at Berge in 2024, before he left Burnley for Fulham in a deal worth up to £25million.

Berge has rebuilt his Premier League reputation at Craven Cottage and now has the chance to crown an impressive season by representing Norway at his first World Cup.

His size, composure and ability to carry the ball through midfield make him an interesting profile for United, who are expected to reshape that area of the pitch.

Fulham are in a strong position, with Berge tied down on a long-term deal until 2029. They would also want to make a profit on their original investment.

United are only assessing options for now, but Berge is firmly on their radar.