Exclusive: Derby join Stoke, Preston North End and Birmingham in race for Brighton winger

Derby County are also considering a loan move for Tommy Watson, with the Brighton winger continuing to attract strong attention from the Championship ahead of the summer window.

Birmingham City, Preston North End and Stoke City have already been linked with the 20-year-old, and Derby’s emergence in the picture adds another club to a growing race for his signature.

is available for loan this summer as Brighton look to find the right next step in his development.

The winger remains highly regarded for his pace, direct running and attacking upside, despite a frustrating spell away from the Seagulls.

Ontheminute.com understands that Derby are now believed to be among the clubs assessing whether they can offer Watson the platform for regular football next season.

With multiple Championship sides circling, his situation is becoming one of the more interesting loan stories to watch in the weeks ahead.