EXCLUSIVE: Dortmund join Man Utd, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in keeping tabs on Croatian centre-back

Borussia Dortmund have widened their search for the next generation of European talent by placing NK Osijek teenager Izak Jezic under observation. The German club are watching to see whether his dramatic first-team rise can turn into sustained senior progress.

Ontheminute.com understands Dortmund have joined Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United in following the 16-year-old. The addition of a Bundesliga heavyweight gives Jezic another elite pathway to consider.

His HNL debut made a mark. At 16 years, five months and 13 days, he became the league’s youngest player so far this season after making just one appearance for Osijek’s juniors.

That jump from cadet football to senior level has given scouts a limited but compelling sample. Dortmund may have plenty of time to assess his potential, because Osijek are expected to protect his development.

Further minutes will determine whether interest becomes more concrete when the next transfer window opens.