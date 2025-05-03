Exclusive: Leeds United and Burnley keeping tabs on Man Utd star

Newly promoted Premier League clubs Leeds United and Burnley are closely monitoring Victor Lindelof’s contract situation at Manchester United.

The experienced Swedish defender’s current deal is set to expire this summer, making him a prime target in the 2025 summer transfer window as a free transfer.

Sweden and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. Photo by Shutterstock.

Lindelof, 30, has spent eight seasons at Old Trafford, establishing himself as a reliable presence in defense.

With no extension on the horizon, Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds and Burnley view Lindelof as an ideal signing to add crucial Premier League experience and defensive solidity to their squads.

Both clubs are keen to strengthen their backlines ahead of the competitive demands of top-flight football. Lindelof’s proven track record and leadership qualities appeal strongly, providing an affordable yet valuable solution.

The defender is expected to evaluate his options carefully in the coming weeks, with a decision anticipated soon.