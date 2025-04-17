Exclusive: Leeds United enter race for Nottingham Forest youngster

Leeds United have joined Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Norwich City in pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Adam Berry.

Adam Berry, a talented 19-year-old, has emerged as a hot prospect as his contract at Forest expires this June.

He joined Forest’s academy from Manchester United in early 2024 and quickly gained attention for his versatility and attacking threat.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are keen on signing the youngster and their interest highlights their ambition to reinforce their attacking options, seeing Berry as a valuable addition for next season.

The winger is reportedly keen to secure regular first-team opportunities, a crucial factor influencing his future decision.

Stoke City, managed by Mark Robins, remain strongly interested due to Berry’s availability on a free transfer, while Blackburn and Norwich also see him as a key signing to bolster their promotion chances.

Belgian side Westerlo has also shown interest, providing Berry with an intriguing potential overseas move.

Berry now faces a crucial summer decision, with Leeds United’s involvement intensifying competition among Championship clubs for his coveted signature.