Exclusive: Leeds United ponder summer swoop for Nottingham, Spurs, Newcastle and Bournemouth target

Leeds United are considering making a move for Brazilian winger Igor Paixao from Feyenoord in the summer transfer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United have made checks on the winger and have Paixao on the list of options if they manage to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites are working on potential signings for the summer and have also recently been linked with Chilean winger Dario Osorio, who is also being tracked by Spurs, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bournemouth have previously been strongly linked with the Brazilian winger Igor Paixao.

Earlier this month we also reported of the interest from Nottingham Forest in Paixao ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old recently impressed with a match-winning goal against AC Milan in Feyenoord’s recent clash.

Scouts from Newcastle and Bournemouth were reported to have been spotted at the game in Rotterdam.

Igor Paixao also contributed an assist in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Premier League giants Manchester City earlier this season.

Paixao joined Dutch side Feyenoord in a £25 million deal from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2022.