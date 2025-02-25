Exclusive: Leeds Utd join Leicester City and Crystal Palace in race for Midtjylland youngster

Championship side Leeds United are the latest club to show an interest in Midtjylland forward Franculino Dju.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace have previously been reported to be watching the Guinea-Bissau youngster, who came through Benfica’s academy.

Both clubs have reportedly had scouts to keep close eye on Franculino Dju.

Ontheminute.com understands that Leeds United are also keeping a close eye on the 20-year-old, who recently signed a new long-term contract with the Danish side, which expires in 2029.

The Whites are considering making a move for the youngster if they get promoted to the Premier League

Franculino has previously been linked with Besiktas, Bayer Leverkusen and Torino after impressing since joining Midtjylland in the summer of 2023.

Reports claim that Midtjylland are looking for at least £11 million if they are to consider selling the talented forward this summer.

Franculino was the most scoring teenager in European football in the 2023-2024 season, according to Midtjylland’s website.