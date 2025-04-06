Exclusive: Liverpool lead chase to land Newcastle, Bournemouth, Leicester and Aston Villa target

Liverpool are leading the race to sign youngster Eliesse Ben Seghir from Monaco in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has impressed for Monaco in the French league this season and have caught the eye of top clubs across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been impressed by what he has seen of Eliesse Ben Seghir and could be keen on signing the youngster.

Liverpool were also strongly linked with a move for Ben Seghir in the January transfer window,

Newcastle United have also been keeping an eye on Eliesse Ben Seghir and would consider making a summer move for the Moroccan winger.

Bournemouth, Leicester City and Aston Villa have previously been named as clubs keeping an eye on Ben Seghir’s situation at Monaco.

Clubs across Europe have been dazzled by the youngster’s impressive performances, that have made him one of the most sought-after prospects in football.

But Monaco would consider letting the winger leave in the summer if they receive a bid of at least €30 million for the youngster.