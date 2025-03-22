Exclusive: Man Utd closely monitoring Georgian wonderkid also tracked by Newcastle, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the progress of Dinamo Tbilisi sensation Saba Kharebashvili.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United are closely monitoring the highly-rated youngster and are actively scouting the left-back.

Manchester United have joined the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in scouting the 16-year-old left-back.

The young left-back has been making waves in European football after becoming the youngest player to feature in a UEFA club competition at just 15.

The competition to land a deal for the youngster is expected to be fierce, with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Nottingham Forest considering making a formal move for the defender.

Saba Kharebashvili’s performances have caught the attention of top clubs, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also monitoring his progress, as previously reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Although currently valued at €800k by TransferMarkt, Dinamo Tbilisi is expected to demand a significantly higher fee.

With competition heating up, securing Kharebashvili’s signature could be a major coup for any club looking to invest in future talent.