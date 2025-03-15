Exclusive: Newcastle United join Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in keeping tabs on Georgian sensation

Newcastle United are the latest club to be closely monitoring the progress of Dinamo Tbilisi sensation Saba Kharebashvili.

Ontheminute.com understands that Newcastle United have joined the likes of Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in scouting the 16-year-old left-back.

The 16-year-old left-back has been making waves in European football after becoming the youngest player to feature in a UEFA club competition at just 15.

Saba Kharebashvili’s performances have caught the attention of top clubs, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also monitoring his progress, as previously reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Scouts from Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle have been tracking the Georgian prodigy, with reports suggesting they could soon make a formal move.

Although currently valued at €800k by TransferMarkt, Dinamo Tbilisi is expected to demand a significantly higher fee.

With competition heating up, securing Kharebashvili’s signature could be a major coup for any club looking to invest in future talent.