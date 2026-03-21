Exclusive: Man Utd join Forest in monitoring €40m Stuttgart star

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Stuttgart defender Ramon Hendriks as interest in the Dutch centre-back continues to grow ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season in the Bundesliga, establishing himself as a key figure in Stuttgart’s defence with his composure on the ball and ability to operate both centrally and at left-back.

Ontheminute.com understands that United scouts have been monitoring Hendriks’ performances as the club assesses defensive options for the upcoming transfer window.

Hendriks has previously been linked with Nottingham Forest, who explored a move during the winter window before Stuttgart resisted approaches.

The German club are believed to value the defender highly after his strong campaign. Reports have suggested that Stuttgart would be prepared to sell the defender if they get an offer of around €40 million.

With multiple clubs now tracking his progress, Stuttgart could face significant interest if teams decide to test their resolve in the summer market.