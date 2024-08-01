Exclusive: Man Utd lining up fresh bid for defender

Manchester United are ready to make a new attempt at signing Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.

United have already agreed personal terms with the highly-rated Dutch centre-back.

De Ligt has been left out of Bayern Munich’s pre-season tour, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a fee.

Manchester United had a bid of around £30million rejected earlier in the transfer window, with Bayern Munich looking for around £40million for the defender.

United are now prepared to get back with another offer for Matthijs De Ligt following the injury to Leny Yoro. Yoro is expected to be out of action for around two months.

Ontheminute.com understand that United plan to make a new bid of around £34million in the coming days.

The Premier League giants hope that they can reach an agreement quickly with Bayern Munich, who are looking to sell De Ligt to help fund new signings.