Exclusive: Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Brentford tracking Danish prodigy

Several Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Danish starlet Adam Daghim, currently at Red Bull Salzburg.

The 18-year-old has shown great potential, attracting attention with his performances in Austria for Red Bull Salzburg.

Ontheminute.com understands that Manchester United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest are all eager to snap up promising young talent.

Several Premier League clubs have watched the youngster in action, but it is expected that neither of them are considering making a move until at earliest next summer.

Adam Daghim has already made ten appearances for the Austrian giants while scoring two goals.

Daghim’s speed and versatility make him an appealing target for all three clubs and it remains to be seen if any of the Premier League clubs will make a move for the exciting Danish prospect.