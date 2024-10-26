Exclusive: Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle Utd and Aston Villa tracking Argentine midfielder

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all keeping an eye on Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon.

The highly-rated winger has impressed in Argentina’s top flight this season and has been linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

Ontheminute.com understands that scouts from Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have been tracking Zenon closely.

Boca Juniors expect that the winger could leave the club in the January transfer window, despite having joined the club less than a year ago.

Kevin Zenon joined Boca Juniors from Union Santa Fe for just €3.2 million back in January this year.

The Argentine side are looking for at least £15 million in order to consider selling Zenon.

Previous reports have suggested that the likes of Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old winger.