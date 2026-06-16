Exclusive: Manchester United and Liverpool keeping tabs on Mexican wonderkid

Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Mexican teenager Gilberto Mora as European interest in the Club Tijuana attacker continues to grow.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young names in football after making a major breakthrough at senior level.

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com can exclusively reveal that United and Liverpool have been monitoring Mora’s progress, with Real Madrid also understood to be watching the highly-rated youngster.

His rise has accelerated after impressing for Club Tijuana and earning senior international recognition with Mexico.

Mora is admired for his pace, intelligence between the lines and ability to create danger in attacking areas. Despite his age, he has already shown the confidence and maturity needed to handle pressure on a big stage.

United and Liverpool have both stepped up their focus on elite youth talent in recent windows, and Mora fits that profile perfectly.

A move to Europe may not be immediate, but the race to position early has already begun.