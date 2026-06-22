EXCLUSIVE: Middlesbrough join Coventry and Hull in race for Man Utd youngster

Middlesbrough are keeping an eye on Toby Collyer’s situation as interest grows in the Manchester United midfielder ahead of the summer window.

Ontheminute.com understands that Boro are monitoring developments, with Coventry City and Hull City also considering permanent moves for the 22-year-old.

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer. Photo by Shutterstock.

United are expected to review Collyer’s pathway before making a final decision, with regular first-team football likely to be a key factor.

Collyer remains highly regarded at Old Trafford, but his long-term route into the senior side is not yet clear.

The former Brighton youngster has already gained valuable experience and his energy, work rate and defensive discipline make him an attractive option for Championship clubs and newly promoted Premier League clubs..

Middlesbrough are expected to look at midfield reinforcements this summer as they aim to build a stronger squad for next season.

Coventry and Hull remain firmly in the picture, but Boro’s interest adds another club to the developing chase.