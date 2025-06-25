Exclusive: Newcastle join Forest and Sunderland in race for Georgian defender

Newcastle United have joined Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the growing race to sign promising Georgian defender Saba Goglichidze.

The 20-year-old caught attention last season with 33 standout appearances for Empoli in Serie A, despite the club suffering relegation.

Known for his aerial dominance and solid positioning, Saba Goglichidze is viewed as a smart investment by Premier League clubs seeking defensive reinforcements.

Empoli are believed to be open to offers in the region of €7–8 million, with the player contracted until June 2027.

Newcastle’s interest adds further competition to Forest and Sunderland, who are both keen to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer. Lazio and Roma remain involved, but Premier League clubs may have an edge financially.

With multiple suitors circling, Goglichidze’s future could be decided early in the 2025 summer transfer window as negotiations intensify.